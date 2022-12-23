MN DNR breaks down the winter storm

MINNESOTA - The winter storm is certainly taking us all by storm...
"It might be sunny out, but that wind chill will certainly bite," said MNDNR Climatologist Peter Boulay.
Boulay said it's been a pretty balmy December with temperatures around or above freezing. Last year during Christmas in Rochester there was a high of 32 and no snow! This year is looking a little different...
"It'll basically be the whitest Christmas we've seen since 2010 where we had 29 inches of snow on the ground! In recent years, we haven't had a whole lot of deep snow this time of year. December is not a time in Minnesota we see a lot of deep snow in central and southern parts of the state," said Boulay.
And while we may not have gotten as much snow this week as we anticipated, it may be promising for the crops next season.
When it comes to crops, Minnesota will take any moisture we can get.
"This right now is not the efficient kind of moisture we really want. However, because it was so warm in December, we were still above freezing in the middle of December there was no frost on the ground. SO the rains that we got, in November into December, and some snow, too. That melted and some of that went into the ground, it probably didn't go very deep, but at least some of that got into the top soil," said Boulay.
He said we'll have to wait to see how the rest of the winter pans out to see how much water we have in the landscape. But, he is cautiously optimistic for the spring.