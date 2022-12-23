MN DNR breaks down the winter storm

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural
or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and
drifting of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this
afternoon through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve,
those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines
otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard
and Winter Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

MN DNR breaks down the winter storm

  • 0

We're hearing from the Minnesota DNR about this winter storm.

MINNESOTA - The winter storm is certainly taking us all by storm...

"It might be sunny out, but that wind chill will certainly bite," said MNDNR Climatologist Peter Boulay.

Boulay said it's been a pretty balmy December with temperatures around or above freezing. Last year during Christmas in Rochester there was a high of 32 and no snow! This year is looking a little different...

"It'll basically be the whitest Christmas we've seen since 2010 where we had 29 inches of snow on the ground! In recent years, we haven't had a whole lot of deep snow this time of year. December is not a time in Minnesota we see a lot of deep snow in central and southern parts of the state," said Boulay.

And while we may not have gotten as much snow this week as we anticipated, it may be promising for the crops next season.

When it comes to crops, Minnesota will take any moisture we can get.

"This right now is not the efficient kind of moisture we really want. However, because it was so warm in December, we were still above freezing in the middle of December there was no frost on the ground. SO the rains that we got, in November into December, and some snow, too. That melted and some of that went into the ground, it probably didn't go very deep, but at least some of that got into the top soil," said Boulay.

He said we'll have to wait to see how the rest of the winter pans out to see how much water we have in the landscape. But, he is cautiously optimistic for the spring.

