MN Dept. of Education says top priority is to keep kids learning safely in-person

KIMT NEWS 3 - Schools across Minnesota are receiving shipments of KN95 masks from the Minnesota Department of Education.
Minnesota Department of Education Assistant Commissioner Stephanie Graff said the state's mission is a pretty simple one: keep kids learning in-person and keep them healthy.
The department was able to acquire 550,000 of the 2.1 million masks issued by Gov. Tim Walz to distribute to school districts and schools across the state.
"The demand was just remarkable," said Graff. "Within a week, the whole allocation of the 550,000 was requested. We have about 543 school districts and schools that were able to receive these masks and be able to distribute them to their staff and to their middle school and their high school students as part of layered mitigation - really making sure they're maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment in-person for their students."
The free KN95 masks are a way the Department of Education can continue to support their staff and students across Minnesota.
"We stand ready at the state to do what we can to support our school districts in ensuring that they're able to maintain in-person learning and providing high-quality masks is really one tool in our tool box - along with being able to support vaccination, along with supporting COVID testing and really robust testing options for our school community," said Graff.