MN dental clinics offering free dental care to kids this weekend

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Every year the Minnesota Dental Association holds their "Give Kids a Smile Campaign" to offer free dental care to kids in the area.
Nearly 1,000 dental professionals from the MDA are volunteering their time and services at more than 50 clinics across the state.
Dr. Zachary Lechner of Stewartville's Root River Dental is one of them.
This Friday, Dr. Lechner will open up his clinic for any kid in the community who may not have had access to dental care otherwise.
He and his clinic will provide triage dentistry, preventative care, clinical exams, and more - all for free.
Dr. Lechner said more children miss school due to dental disease than any other disease on record.
While the pandemic has put a hold on many things over the last two years - dental check-ups were no exception.
"More so what we've seen, empirically, in this practice, is that we've seen lifestyle alterations," said Dr. Lechner. "People weren't getting out - taking care of themselves with basic brushing and flossing. A lot of comfort foods were being consumed. We've seen a massive increase in dental decay. It's a very real concern and we're seeing affects today and I do believe into the future for many years to come."
He said his clinic has participated to break down barriers to accessing dental care.
"We do it to take those children and to really coach them and walk them through that care and help them achieve that higher level of health. In the past I've work with children with multiple abscessed teeth - which is a significant infection - and I've been able to help them to become healthier and to go back to school without a toothache. Those are the rewards...the smiles, the hugs...it's really what we do it for," said Dr. Lechner.
Root River Dental still has appointments available for Friday.
To sign up, you can call them at (507)533-7735 or visit the MDA's website to find a clinic near you, here.