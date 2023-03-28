Miss Rochester's Teen reflects on state contest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Byron student Anna Brennan placed 1st runner up this week in the Miss Minnesota's Teen contest.
Brennan, 17, represented the area as Miss Rochester's Teen in the state contest - a competition that offers teenage girls age 13-18 an opportunity to showcase talents, views on social issues, communication skills, and academic abilities before a panel of judges.
Each year, 14 contestants compete to become Miss Minnesota's Teen for that year.
The finalist that is selected earns not only the title and can progress onward to compete at a national level, but is awarded college scholarships as well.
"What definitely drew me to the competition was the opportunity for those scholarships, and also just the chance to be a leader for the entire year and represent the state of Minnesota if I were to win the crown at the national competition," Brennan said.
They will also serve as an advocate for the issues they campaigned on in the contest throughout the state and will be called upon to speak at different functions under the recognition of being an outstanding leader in the community.
"Each of us candidates have the opportunity to create what's called a "Social Impact Initiative" where we create some sort of platform that we basically advocate for something in the community," Brennan said.
"My social impact initiative that I created this year is called "SHI," the Social Health Initiative - and in the community, what I do is basically raise awareness for social media usage and its connection to mental health.
"My whole mission is to help, young women especially, break those social media stereotypes, and learn how to not see social media as a bad thing, but see how they can use it healthily and effectively to make sure they're getting the most out of it."
This is the last year that she qualified to compete in the Teen competition, but Brennan says she is looking forward to what the future holds - including participating in the Miss Minnesota 2024 contest next year.