Miracle Field needs your help to keep America's favorite past time accessible and safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For 12 years, Rochester's Miracle Field has been a home for adults and kids with disabilities to no longer sit on the sidelines - but, to pick up a bat and join in in America's favorite past time.
However over the years, the wear and tear on the field has made it harder for them to hit that home run safely.
"Our field started to wear. We really saw it last year when we came back after the pandemic. There were cracks down the entire third base line. And we said it's really unsafe for our athletes to play ball. So we started a campaign to replace the field," said Miracle Field League Executive Chair Laurie Brownell.
The Rochester Parks and Rec Department gave an in-kind donation to Miracle Field to allow this the removal of the old field to happen.
A field made to be barrier-free for those with disabilities, hasn't been due to the cracks along the bases that make it hard to go from third to home... something pretty crucial to a ballgame.
"With those cracks, we no longer have a barrier-free, accessible baseball diamond. Our athletes use mobility devices. Some of them walkers, wheelchairs. And that's really why it's poured as a rubberized surface - so if they do fall, it's cushioned and it's accessible. The bases are painted on, so there's no obstacles here - other than the cracks, currently," said Brownell.
The field needs community support to raise their $200,000 goal to replace the worn field.
And if you were wondering if you would see an impact...
"One of the parents who just gave a recent donation said it best - she wrote us a note and said they're so grateful because they thought they're little guy would never play ball. And they get to watch him from the bleachers ball. And so the miracle field really is a miracle for their family. And it means so much to our athletes," said Brownell.
If you want to donate to keep the mission of Miracle Field alive, you can either visit their website or their Facebook page.