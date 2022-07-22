Minnesota's unemployment rate hit another record low last month

KIMT News 3 - Minnesota's unemployment rate hit another record low and sat below two percent last month.
Minnesota's labor force participation rate rose from 68.4 percent to 68.5 percent.
While the overall state unemployment rate has ticked down, the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans has ticked up.
The average labor force participation rates for Black Minnesotans has gone down over the past few months - now sitting at just under 70 percent.
Unemployment among Black Minnesotans went up from 6.9 percent in April to 7.4 percent in June. A year ago the rate was sitting below five percent.
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said part of it is that Black Minnesotans are over represented in lower wage jobs and jobs with higher churn. So, having longer -term stable employment is less of a trend in the Black community by the numbers.
"I'd be remiss if I didn't say there is systemic racism in our economy and that there challenges that Black Minnesotans face and finding opportunities in our economy," said Grove. "And there's also just sometimes a lack of connection between Black communities and employers that have longer term, more stable job opportunities. That is something the state government really needs to focus on. That's our job and something we want to help businesses and help workers on."
The state added a total of more than 91,000 jobs over the last year, that's up 3.2 percent.
Over the last year, job growth was strongest in leisure and hospitality - up almost 12 percent, which equates to more than 28-thousand jobs!
Government showed a loss over the year of more than 300 jobs losed.
Construction remained almost the same over the year, only adding 60 jobs.
Grove said Minnesota has generally been a state that has a higher percentage of people who take more than one job in our state.
But the numbers are now showing that this isn't necessarily the case anymore.
"That data on less people taking involuntary part-time jobs is related here," said Grove. "I think that we're at an all time low for that. And I think it's because employers need to offer something better because employee seekers have choices."
This month DEED launched their "Summer of Jobs" campaign. The campaign showcases the jobs available across the state and emphasizes some job sources that may be overlooked.