Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves funding for Byron Solar project

BYRON, Minn. - The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has approved the proposed $256 million Byron Solar project.
It will create the second largest solar farm in Minnesota, spanning over 1,500 acres of farmland between Byron and Kasson.
The solar farm would generate 200 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power up to 30,000 homes, according the the Public Utilities Commission.
The PUC voted unanimously in favor for the project moving forward on the basis that it will help in reaching new state clean energy goals highlighted in a recent bill signed by Gov. Walz.
"The state has set ambitious climate targets to help the state reduce its greenhouse gas emissions," said Kate Sieben, chair of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.
"The governor just signed a 100% carbon-free electricity bill - and the Byron Solar Project will help the state reach its 100% goal," Sieben said.
Construction of the solar farm will create over 250 construction jobs and will help to expand and strengthen the local economy.
Once completed, the site will have a transmission line that will connect the solar farm to the regional electrical grid.
Concerns have been voiced by local farmers and landowners because the project would use a large amount of prime farmland. But, Sieben shared with KIMT News 3 that there is no need to worry.
"Underneath the panels there will be beneficial vegetation that's really good for pollinators and local wildlife," Sieben said. "The solar facility will be screened with vegetation on the outside to minimize the impact to people who would drive by or live close to it."
Additionally, all of the landowners that will be involved in the project have offered to voluntarily lease their land for it - so it will not be a forced measure.
Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with a goal for the facility to be fully operational in 2025.