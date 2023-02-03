Minnesota legislators propose bill to bridge gap in special education funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State lawmakers are looking to increase funding for special education in an effort to create more equity across school districts.
The lack of funding for special education has long been a problem.
Currently, the state of Minnesota allocates a mere 6.43% of its education budget toward special education in each district.
The remainder of the cross subsidy funding is up to public school districts to determine.
In a time where 17% of Minnesota students qualify for special education programs, the discrepancies in government spending for mandated programs and resources cannot be understated.
State Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL - Rochester) has long been an advocate for creating more equitable and accessible special education resources, and was an educator herself prior to her time in state government.
"Funding for those services has been lacking at the state legislature, and frankly at the federal level as well, because it's a mandate and kids need what they need." Rep. Hicks said.
The current goal for the bill which Rep. Hicks co-authored alongside other democratic legislators in the House, is to increase the mandated state spending from 6.43% to 100%.
This would be a remarkable leap, and a huge step forward for what many feel is past-due and has been neglected for way too long.
"Local school districts have had to make up the difference," Rep. Hicks said. Kids with disabilities deserve to have a free and appropriate public education, and the legislation should be supporting and funding it."
To keep up to date with the bill, formally titled "HF18," visit the Minnesota Legislature website.