Minnesota in need of tutors ahead of the return to school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It always comes faster than expected - but believe it or not the school year is just around the corner And just like many ongoing labor shortages - tutors are no exception.
Krista Dudgeon with Ampact said they equip tutors to be ready for large class sizes and different styles of learning through the pandemic - whether it be in person or virtual.
Ampact equips 16 schools in Rochester with tutors!
The Med City is looking for at least 40 tutors, and they have about half of those jobs still open.
Across the State of Minnesota, they are hoping to fill nearly two thousand tutor positions.
And now more than ever, the need is there.
"What we're seeing right now is that fewer than half of Minnesota students are reading and doing math at their grade level," said Dudgeon. "So we see a huge disparity in our state, as well as the White House just announced that students on average - due to the pandemic - are two to four months behind in reading and math. And they even stated that tutors are going to be playing a crucial role."