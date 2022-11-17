Minnesota Give to the Max Day to support local nonprofits and schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday is GiveMN's Give to the Max Day. A day to show support for thousands of nonprofits and schools across the state.
Through the first 13 years of Give to the Max Day, donors have given more than $250 million to more than 10,000 nonprofits and schools in Minnesota.
In 2021, this Minnesota giving holiday raised over $34 million for nearly 6,500 organizations!
President of Rochester Area Foundation Jennifer Woodford has been apart of Give to the Max Day since it started - and the excitement for the day has lasted those 13 years.
"This is one of the best days of the year, truthfully! It's kind of known as the unofficial kick off to year end giving and it really sparks a lot of excitement all throughout Minnesota," said Woodford.
This year alone, Rochester Area Foundation invested nearly $218,000 in community support to over 20 local nonprofit organizations.
Woodford said nonprofits really rallied during the pandemic to continue to safely give service while also taking care of their clients and employees.
But now wrapping up 2022, the need is as great as ever with things like inflation, people who don't have enough to eat or a place to live, and costs for childcare.
"When you live here in Minnesota you're like - oh, this is giving day, Give to the Max Day, every state must have this. This is just a Minnesota thing!" said Woodford. "Give to the Max Day is local, started by an organization GiveMN up in the Twin Cities. I think it's just another great example of as Minnesotans, how we come together, and support each other."
All donations to Rochester Area Foundation today will be eligible for a matching gift up to $1,500.