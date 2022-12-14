 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight...

.Light to moderate snow will fall through much of today and into
tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall rates and
gusty winds are possible from this afternoon into the early
evening hours, which could lower visibility below a quarter mile
at times in blowing snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting to as high as 40 mph will cause blowing snow at
times, mainly this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in
blowing snow, including during the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Minnesota Energy Assistance Program increases crisis benefits

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce announced that more crisis benefits will be offered through the Energy Assistance Program this winter.

The program is increasing crisis benefits from a maximum of $600 to $1500 per household.

Heating oil and propane costs have gone up quite a bit over the last few years.

These fuels are essential for many to heat their homes, and high energy costs often brings anxiety of having services disconnected.

The program is responding with this increase in crisis funding, which amounts to over twice the amount previously available to those in need.

"So we could support  your annual energy bills, so we have this benefit that will pay a portion of your energy costs," said Michael Schmitz, director of the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program.

Schmitz also shared that the state budget set is a whopping $129 million.

"We also have crisis support, so if you're at risk of losing your heat, or you get a disconnect notice, we can actually make a payment or do a delivery of your heating fuel, or prevent a disconnection," Schmitz said.

The deadline to apply for the program is January 31. To learn how to apply, click here.

Recommended for you