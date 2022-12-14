Minnesota Energy Assistance Program increases crisis benefits

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce announced that more crisis benefits will be offered through the Energy Assistance Program this winter.
The program is increasing crisis benefits from a maximum of $600 to $1500 per household.
Heating oil and propane costs have gone up quite a bit over the last few years.
These fuels are essential for many to heat their homes, and high energy costs often brings anxiety of having services disconnected.
The program is responding with this increase in crisis funding, which amounts to over twice the amount previously available to those in need.
"So we could support your annual energy bills, so we have this benefit that will pay a portion of your energy costs," said Michael Schmitz, director of the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program.
Schmitz also shared that the state budget set is a whopping $129 million.
"We also have crisis support, so if you're at risk of losing your heat, or you get a disconnect notice, we can actually make a payment or do a delivery of your heating fuel, or prevent a disconnection," Schmitz said.
The deadline to apply for the program is January 31. To learn how to apply, click here.