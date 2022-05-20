Minnesota DFL safety precautions as convention hits Rochester this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota DFL State convention is happening Friday through Sunday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
There will be nearly 3,000 delegates and alternates attending, as well as guests.
The convention will have the endorsement of all statewide officers: governor and lieutenant governor, auditor, secretary of state, and attorney general.
It is all incumbents running this year, so a little less of the unknown than we saw at the republican convention last week.
The party will also go over their party constitution and make changes.
"One of the bigger issues will be updating our platform and action agenda to contemporary issues - that's always going to be an item that provokes a lot of discussion and debate," said Senate District 24 DFL Chair Mark Liebow.
Everyone attending must show proof of their vaccination, test negative for COVID, and there will be on-site COVID testing.
But - it's not just COVID precautions the convention will be taking.
"Politics have really gotten crazy these days - a lot of polarization on all sides and as a result emotions are high," said MN DFL Chair Ken Martin. "We also want to make sure that in addition to the health of our guests and delegates, we want to make sure their safety was protected as well by making sure we had a security presence."
The convention kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and will reconvene at 10 a.m. Saturday and again at 10 a.m. Sunday.