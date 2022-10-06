Mental health resources affordability, accessibility brought forward in "racism report"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A recent study by Olmsted County's Human Rights Commission and the Public Health Services Advisory Board, coined the "racism report," exposed multi-faceted discrimination in our county.
With many focus areas that will be addressed following unanimous approval of the recommendations brought forward in the report, one key area is mental health care.
Marginalized communities are less likely to receive mental health care, according to the study.
Various factors including affordability, accessibility, and the stigma that still remains in society surrounding mental health have contributed to this.
Olmsted County aims to take action to ensure that residents of all backgrounds in our community are able to receive equitable mental health care.
To learn more about the study click here.