Memorial Day: a day to reflect

PRESTON, Minn. - Memorial Day is a time to honor U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.
While a lot of people spend Memorial Day barbequing and going to the beach, Director of the Minnesota State Veterans cemetery of Preston and Army veteran Rob Gross emphasizes the important of taking today to reflect on the lives we have lost.
"One of our common phrases that we use out here is - no veteran ever truly dies, as long as they're remembered by a grateful nation," said Gross. "So we try to amplify that grateful nation out here and make sure anyone who's interred out here is not forgotten."
Gross said for many, this may be the first memorial day their loved ones are gone
He said it's important to continue to share their stories after they've gone - to keep those memories alive with friends and family.
He said Memorial Day is a very somber occasion - a time of reflection for the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"You know, some did not pay the ultimate price. But everybody that put on a uniform paid a price for it - separation from family, separation from community, being away from birthdays and anniversaries and Christmases and those milestones that unfortunately they can't get back. So it's really an opportunity for us to appreciate those and just contemplate on it," said Gross.
The Preston state cemetery had their memorial service Sunday - to allow family members to have a time to reflect with their community, while also having today to reflect with their close family members.