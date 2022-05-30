 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of western, northern, and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be especially difficult for high
profile vehicles traveling in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Memorial Day: a day to reflect

PRESTON, Minn. - Memorial Day is a time to honor U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.

While a lot of people spend Memorial Day barbequing and going to the beach, Director of the Minnesota State Veterans cemetery of Preston and Army veteran Rob Gross emphasizes the important of taking today to reflect on the lives we have lost.

"One of our common phrases that we use out here is - no veteran ever truly dies, as long as they're remembered by a grateful nation," said Gross. "So we try to amplify that grateful nation out here and make sure anyone who's interred out here is not forgotten."

Gross said for many, this may be the first memorial day their loved ones are gone

He said it's important to continue to share their stories after they've gone - to keep those memories alive with friends and family.

He said Memorial Day is a very somber occasion - a time of reflection for the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"You know, some did not pay the ultimate price. But everybody that put on a uniform paid a price for it - separation from family, separation from community, being away from birthdays and anniversaries and Christmases and those milestones that unfortunately they can't get back. So it's really an opportunity for us to appreciate those and just contemplate on it," said Gross.

The Preston state cemetery had their memorial service Sunday - to allow family members to have a time to reflect with their community, while also having today to reflect with their close family members.

