Med City 'Lemonade Day' teaches kids life-long skills as they hand out lemonade

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday young entrepreneurs across the Med City are 'squeezing the day' as they learn how to run and operate their very own businesses.
Creating budgets, setting goals, and serving customers, are just some of the skills youth across Rochester are learning with their very own lemonade stands.
The ‘Lemonade Day’ program is part of a national initiative teaching kids entrepreneurial and life skills as they learn how to start their very own business.
7 year old Arianna started her stand with the help of her family and friends.
"I learned about business and profit. I get the money, I get the customers. That was the most part I really liked," she says.
Even the Rochester Police Department stopped by to show their support for kids in our community.
Officer James Marsolek is part of RPD’s community action team and says lemonade day teaches little ones the responsibility of money at a young age.
“They’re really open, great communications skills, very forward thinkers - they're doing a great job. It's a great opportunity for these young kids to grow.”
A total of 36 lemonade stands were set up and making money across the Med City.