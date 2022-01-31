Med City leaders ask legislature for approval of local sales tax extension

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders are officially working to extend Rochester's local sales tax.
During a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Rochester City Council voted to advance legislation seeking approval of a new local sales tax from state lawmakers in St. Paul. The city has been collecting 0.5% of every taxable sale across Rochester since 2013, helping fund a number of significant projects by generating between $12 million and $13 million each year.
By extending the local sales tax, the city would look to raise $205 million over the next 16 years, funding street reconstruction and affordable housing initiatives, as well as flood control and water quality systems. It would also secure resources for a new "regional community and recreation complex," which some believe could provide an economic boost to the area by drawing in visitors.
While details on these proposed projects still need to be ironed out, Council Member Molly Dennis would like the complex to serve as a cultural center for the Med City.
"It's so needed. We need a safe space to have open conversations, connections with different groups of people, and you know, for not only mental well-being, but also just a sense of belonging and coming together after an isolated pandemic," Dennis said.
This is the first time the state will have to sign off on each project the city hopes to fund through a local sales tax before they can be pursued. Projects cleared by the Minnesota Legislature will then have to be approved by voters on an individual basis during the 2022 or 2024 election.
The city plans to conduct robust community engagement before any of these potential projects head to the ballot box for voter approval.