Med City church suspends in-person worship amid climbing COVID cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Med City church is asking its congregation to worship from home as COVID cases climb.
The Congregational Church in Rochester has suspended in-person worship and gatherings until February 6th. The church expects infections will peak within a short timeframe, and hopes to return to on-site gatherings by next month.
Until then, all services will be livestreamed, and other areas of church life will also be impacted: from children's Sunday school being postponed, to confirmation classes over Zoom.
Congregational Church Co-Pastor Reverend Shannon Smith tells KIMT this wasn't an easy decision, but caring for the most vulnerable among us is at the forefront of her faith.
"We believe that our faith tradition asks us to put the needs of the most vulnerable and those most at risk for illness kind of at the forefront of our concern," said Rev. Smith. "It seems like the new variant is making gathering for worship, and being in the same space, and singing for an hour, is now starting to be unsafe for those people again. We also don't want to contribute to somebody vulnerable not being able to go to a hospital because they're full and unable to care for the sick."
Rev. Smith while suspending in-person gatherings will cause disruptions, The Congregational Church has gained experience switching between in-person and online worship over the course of the pandemic.
"Our congregation is respectful of mitigation techniques, and they're willing to do that little bit of extra work to keep each other safe."
The pastor says she's optimistic COVID conditions will have improved by February.