Meadow Lakes celebrates National Assisted Living Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's National Assisted Living week!
In Minnesota, there are around 800 assisted living communities, according to the "State Profile for Assisted Living."
According to The American Health Care Association, there are more than 800,000 residents in assisted living communities.
Meadow Lakes Senior Living in Rochester currently has 58 residents with spots still open for new incomers!
The facility is not only taking the week to celebrate its residents, but also its staff.
"[I] encourage family and friends to reach out to their families and friends that might be residing in assisted living facilities. This would be a great week to reach out. Just to share a kind word, maybe come for a visit. The theme for this week is joyful moments - so share these joyful moments with your friends and family. It's a very important thing," said Healthcare Coordinator Becky Lohmeyer.
Wednesday morning, Meadow Lakes held a managers breakfast where the staff served all of the residents.
The breakfast was a special way to show their appreciation and celebrate the special role the caregivers and residents play.
"Our community here has settled in again, we are able to do a lot of our activities again as a group, as a community. That has been very rewarding. People feel comfortable coming out of their apartments and enjoying time spent with others," said Lohmeyer.
Friday, Meadow Lakes will be having a little joy ride around the Rochester country side to keep with the theme of joy and to close out National Assisted Living week!