Mayo urging patients to maintain regular screenings as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. - March marks National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Colon and rectal cancer are the second most common cancer among men and women combined - with one in every 20 people who could get this disease, according to Mayo Clinic Gastroenterologist Dr. John Kisiel.
Dr. Kisiel said while this type of cancer is relatively common, it is highly preventable.
Colon cancer screenings are crucial to finding the cancer in the early stages -- because once signs and symptoms of the disease start showing, it usually means the disease is more advanced and harder to treat.
And while COVID-19 put many things on hold, routine check-ups were no exception.
"It's been estimated, unfortunately, that delaying or deferring screening care during the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to an additional 10,000 lives lost from colon cancer and breast cancer combined - those are two of the diseases that we screen for with those regular check-ups," said Dr. Kisiel. "So, it's going to have a big impact. Unfortunately, what we're seeing in our practice, is more and more patients coming in with those symptoms rather than us being able to find these at an earlier state."
But, Dr. Kisiel mentions that access to these life-saving screenings can be harder for some to find.
"We really need to try and improve access to screening for all members of our community. There are, unfortunately, race and socio-economic based discrepancies in people's ability to access care for screening. It's very important that all people of all means bring this up with their doctors," said Dr. Kisiel.
The recommended age to start getting screened for colon cancer is 45, which dropped just over the last year from 50. And, it's recommended to continue getting screened until at least the age of 75.