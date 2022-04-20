Mayo student wins national award for STEM research

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine student just won a national award!
Jessica Trinh, a first year medical student, won the National Institutes of Health-sponsored Minority Student Research Symposium (MSRS).
The virtual symposium highlights the work of STEM students of color.
Trinh's topic research project focused on how perceptions of health care differ among racial and ethnic minorities and non-Hispanic whites. And for Trinh, this topic hits pretty close to home.
"I am really grounded in my roots and my background. I am a daughter of Vietnamese immigrants," said Trinh. "So for me personally - to be able to do a research project that focused on racial/ethnic minorities, really meant a lot to me. And on the other hand, I also grew up without health insurance. Growing up, I acknowledged early on the disparities in healthcare access. It feels very full circle to now be sitting here and talking about my research on the topic."
Trinh is among the first-generation in her family to attend college.
"When we consider that right now there's a lot of disparities in minority researchers involved in biomedical research, having a symposium like the MSRS - where we're providing a platform for young scholars of such diverse backgrounds to come together and share projects that really matter to them...I think that's an important step in building a more diverse field in science," said Trinh.
She said that while the symposium was virtual, the convention held monthly check-ins and professional development workshops for all the researchers.
Trinh shares her excitement with her mentor and her cohort of amazing researchers - congratulations, Jessica!