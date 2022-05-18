Mayo medical students reflect ahead of graduation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine Rochester campus students are just days away from graduation!
Last week, 11 students graduated from the school's Florida campus. Within the next two weeks, more than 80 Alix School of Medicine students are graduating between the Arizona and Minnesota campuses.
While we thank and commend our frontline workers for their heroism throughout this two plus year pandemic, an Association of American Medical Colleges study projects that by 2033 there will be a shortfall of nearly 140,000 physicians.
Alix School of Medicine graduates hope to ease some of that burden.
Justin Maroun is about to graduate from the Rochester campus with both his M.D. and P.H.D. He says the effects of finishing school through the pandemic weren't without its challenges.
"It was a lot of uncertainty, and I think throughout the whole thing - it wasn't sure if there were enough masks, initially, for students to still be in the operating room during the surgeries. I'm going into surgery so that was a little concerning," said Maroun. "You know, the logistical things - which patients can we see, and early on - if we see a patient with a cough, is that putting a student at risk? Because we need to learn, but we also don't want to contribute to the burden."
Mauron says that he was grateful to be at Mayo because the clinic was ahead of others in implementing policies that kept everyone safe, while also allowing them to keep learning hands-on.
He says the pandemic has progressed tele-health options so they can continue to see patients from all over.
Adam Howard will also be graduating this weekend and told me he saw first-hand how the pandemic affected patients and how they experienced their illness while not being able to connect in the ways they used to.
Both shared what advice they would give to anyone thinking about taking the next step to starting this journey...
"You want to be great like you," said Howard. "And the prerequisite to you being great like you, is you understanding what you are, what you have, what you bring. Knowing your own value, your own worth, knowing what the shape of the instrument that you're trying to hone through a medical education is - and then you pop out the other side, and you've achieved all of those things."
"I think if you go in excited every day for what you're doing, and try to gleam something from that personally - not necessarily how is this going to impact your career - every day is easy and it's easy to show up the next," said Maroun. "It's easy to open up the book at 9 p.m. after a shift and get ready for that test in a couple weeks, even though you're tired. It's really just being excited for what you're doing and taking value from each of those small steps."
Maroun will be doing his residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Howard will be starting his residency in North Carolina.
Congratulations to all the graduates and thank you for all you do!