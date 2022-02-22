Mayo Clinic to adjust shuttle routes amid frustration from Kutzky Park residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is planning to adjust routes for its employee shuttle buses, which have upset residents of Rochester's Kutzky Park neighborhood.
Over the past two years, the shuttles have increasingly looped through Kutzky Park from 4:30 A.M. through 8 P.M. because of pandemic safety measures. Starting March 21st, Mayo plans to detour its shuttles to Civic Center Drive until 6 A.M., and between 8 and 2 P.M.
"Mayo Clinic has been communicating with the Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association during the past two years as shuttle bus traffic increased in the neighborhood due to the necessary safety and social distancing measures Mayo Clinic had to take to keep employees safe during the pandemic. Recently, Mayo Clinic was able to return to full 30-plus capacity on our employee shuttle buses in December. This resulted in a reduction of approximately 25 percent of the bus traffic along the route," a statement from the healthcare giant read.
Laurel Podulke-Smith is one of the Kutzky Park residents who has raised concerns about shuttle traffic through her neighborhood. She says Mayo's upcoming route changes are an encouraging start, but there's still more to be done.
"It's really a first acknowledgement, in my view, that there's a problem," Podulke-Smith said. "So while we're encouraged, we do think that much more needs to be done to solve the whole situation."
Podulke-Smith adds she'd like Mayo Clinic shuttles to stick to the city's noise ordinance, which prevents excessive noise before 7 A.M.
"All the rest of the city has to adhere to a noise ordinance, which is definitely violated by these loud diesel shuttle buses. So that noise ordinance question from six to seven really hasn't been answered, and we would also like to see the city close the loopholes that have allowed for this shuttling situation."
City staff is looking into the loophole, which allows free bus services to operate without a license from local officials, according to Podulke-Smith. She hopes Mayo Clinic will seek more insight from community members moving forward, particularly as it looks to expand parking capacity in the coming years.