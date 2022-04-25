Mayo Clinic releases new study findings on living kidney donor surgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is releasing its findings of a 20-year study that looks at the health risks of living kidney donors.
Dr. Timucin Taner is one of the authors of the study, as well as both a transplant surgeon at Mayo Clinic and chair for the clinic's Transplant Program.
The study researchers conducted looked at 3,000 people who donated a kidney from 2000 to 2019.
Studies done up until now have only looked at immediate complications. This was the first study done that looks at long-term outcomes of a living donor surgery.
"Over 3,000 donors and no deaths related to the procedure, minimal risk of having post-op complications. And even in those very limited number of patients, all the complications were dealt with immediately with no long term outcomes - no long term negative outcomes," said Dr. Taner.
He said this study solidifies that this procedure - which can change the life of the kidney recipient - is relatively risk-free for the donor.
"Waiting for a deceased donor kidney to become available is - on average - about a five year waiting time.," said Dr. Taner. "That's a long time. Living donations offers a timely transplant for someone who's really in need of a kidney. it's the ultimate gift for a person - to a loved one. And the results show it's extremely safe and could be done without any negative impact in experienced hands."
He went on to say that over the years, more people have been showing interest in donating a kidney to a loved one.
For more information on becoming a living donor, visit the Mayo Clinic Transplant Center.