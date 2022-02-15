Mayo Clinic on precautions for spring break travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While spring seems like just a dream right now with the frigid temperatures and snow - March is just around the corner. Which means...spring break is in sight!
While Rochester has been seeing COVID-19 cases drop, the pandemic is far from over.
Mayo Clinic Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Adi Shah shares some recommendations for all those travelers who can't wait for warmer weather.
He recommends eligible travelers to get vaccinated and get the booster. While COVID-19 cases may be plateauing, he still recommends avoiding highly populated areas where transmission could be high.
Dr. Shah also recommends checking any negative test or vaccination confirmations the places you're traveling to may require.
"If you are traveling to a certain place inside of the U.S. or outside the U.S., check their travel regulations, check the airline regulations - namely if you need some sort of negative test before going on the flight to that country or to that part of the country. If you need a negative test before going to an event that you're going to or if you need a vaccination certificate. Most healthcare organizations will be able to give you some sort of QR code," said Dr. Shah.
While Dr. Shah is hopeful that by spring the number of positive COVID cases will continue to drop, he says we can't know for sure what trends we will see.
"Moving forward into the spring, I hope that the numbers of Omicron and of COVID keep falling and we reach some sort of low plateau where the community transmission is very low. Because, that means the hospitals will not be overwhelmed and if that remains, that will be good news. But what's going to happen with the numbers - I am not entirely sure. My hope is that, like it has been in other countries in the world, that the numbers reach a low plateau and hopefully stay there," said Dr. Shah.
He also says when returning from travel quarantining is not necessary if you don't have any COVID symptoms. But, if you live with a vulnerable friend or family member, he does recommend getting tested upon return and quarantining for about five days if you feel sick at all.