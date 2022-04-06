Mayo Clinic on deceased and living organ donors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - April is "National Donate Life Month".
And while 2021 was a record-breaking year for organ donations, many people are still hesitant to become a donor.
Across the country, less than half of people are registered to be organ donors while 95-percent of people in the U.S. support organ donations, according to LifeSource.
According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, more than 100,000 people in the country are waiting for an organ transplant. And every nine minutes another name is added to the waiting list.
One organ donor can save up to eight lives and tissue donors can heal up to 75 people!
And, it's not just those who are deceased that can be donors. Healthy people can consider becoming a living donor.
"This is most commonly done for kidney," said Director of Mayo Clinic's Transplant Center Dr. Julie Heimbach. "So patients who are waiting for a kidney are - in most cases - best served by a kidney from a living donor. This is because that can give them the chance of having the shortest time waiting on dialysis and the best quality kidney."
Living donors can even donate part of their liver to a transplant patient in need.
"The part that we give to the recipient grows to the size that the recipient needs," said Dr. Heimbach. "For example: when we do this in a child, it doesn't grow to an adult sized liver inside of that child. It gets the message of how big it needs to be and that's how big it grows. Sometimes in a larger recipient, it actually grows to a larger size it was originally. That's quite amazing."
She says a person can live with only about half their liver - as the liver and skin are the only organs that can regenerate themselves.
