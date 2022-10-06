Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees.
This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year.
With a big achievement like this, Mayo Clinic wanted to host a huge gathering for its nearly 41,000 employees living in Rochester.
"Thank you to all of the Mayo Clinic employees," Dr. Halena Galezka said.
The gratitude was certainly noticed by those attending the event - which featured live music, yard games, and lots of great food.
"We just want to thank you for the incredible work you do to deliver on our value that the needs of the patient come first, each and every day," Dr. Galezka said.
To learn more about the US News and World Report on Mayo Clinic, click here.