Managing college acceptance stress

KIMT NEWS 3 - It's about that time of year where upcoming high school graduates are anxiously checking their mail waiting to see which colleges they've been accepted to.
While many of us can remember that agonizing stress of waiting to see what those next steps are going to be - most of us weren't applying to colleges during a global pandemic.
"We - speaking for myself specifically at Winona State but my colleagues across the country - are aware of just the strain and struggle of the last two years. Remote and online learning, going back in person, back and forth - you know all of this uncertainty," said Winona State University's Interim Admissions Director Kenda Weber.
She says many colleges and universities are aware that transcripts may not completely reflect the students ability, given the last two years.
Weber says Winona State takes a wholistic approach when considering applicants and considering the entire story of the student before making a decision.
St. Mary's University Professor and Director of Clinical Training Dr. Signe Nestingen recommends remembering one little word as those letters start to roll in...
"There has to be that word 'and,'" said Dr. Nestingen. "I was I had blank and this opportunity will open the door for me. Or I wish I knew already and I'm excited so and so does. Or I wish I knew and I'm kind of crabby I don't know, and I will know soon."
She recommends setting a timer on your phone and putting it to the side so you're not constantly checking your inbox. Instead, go for a walk or listen to some music.
Both Weber and Dr. Nestingen remind students to remember that it's okay if the path you have planned out doesn't happen exactly how you planned it.
"I would say stay open and also don't give up. If you've got that specific path, there's probably not just one way to get to each point on it. Maybe if this first college doesn't work out, figure out how you can get there in a year or two - what do you need to do," said Weber.
And there is always a silver lining.
"A way to think about it is, I don't know where I'm going to go to school yet, but I know I'm going to go. And no matter where I go, I'm going to bring my best self to the table. There are going to be opportunities for me, and I am going to take advantage of those opportunities," said Dr. Nestingen.