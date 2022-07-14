Maintenance vehicles combatting high gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gas prices remain high - but, that doesn't mean life stops.
Road construction still has to get done, people need to get from place to place, and work must get done.
While we have been seeing a slight decrease in gas prices over the last couple of weeks, the national average is sitting at just under $4.70, according to AAA.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa is just under $4.50, and in Minnesota it's sitting at just over $4.60.
All of these numbers are at least ten cents cheaper than what they were at the end of June.
Summer means time for maintenance projects in Olmsted County.
Public Works Director Ben Johnson said the summer is its busiest season - trying to utilize the limited good weather while it can.
Thankfully, this winter was a Minnesota-mild one - so the county has a little more flexibility with these prices.
"Typically for our budget, we build in a little bit of a cushion," said Johnson. "And thankfully this last winter we had a pretty mild winter - so we had some savings on our salt and sand usage and also our fuel consumption over our last winter due to lesser miles traveled for snow plowing and things like that. So, we had some savings there, too, that were able to help lessen the blow with the fuel consumption this year so far."
COVID did force them - like many - to innovate and learn to do things a little differently.
"With COVID, we've learned to do things like this - Zoom meetings and Team meetings," said Johnson. "We can be a little more efficient on the gas consumption for vehicles like that. But as far as our maintenance group - like our tandem trucks and motor graders that utilize the diesel - we still have to get the work done so we're still out there."
Johnson said Olmsted County Public Works has been able to keep its staff full, thankfully. But several counties around Olmsted County are struggling to keep staff - especially engineering technicians and maintenance workers.