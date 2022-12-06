Longtime local toy store shares about holiday shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Retailers are seeing an uptick in shopping visits as we continue on in the holiday season.
While many people enjoy running off to all of the usual big box stores you can find standard toys, games, puzzles, and books, one local store emanates pride in its vast collection of unique and exciting goods.
As we continue on in the season of giving, small retailers like ABC & Toy Zone in Rochester are seeing a rise in customer visits.
"We'll see the people coming in for their Christmas gifts, and that's the primary part of this season," shared Steve Nordhus, owner of ABC & Toy Zone. "We'll see a big increase in our sales, we see the increase in our foot traffic, and it all drives off of the fact that Christmas is around the corner."
Christmas shoppers aren't the only ones that Nordhus finds will frequent his shop more during this time of year.
Hobbyists and collectors that are spending less time outside during winter will shop at small retailers to find creative and exciting ways of entertainment.
Nordhus shared that he is thankful for his dedicated clients and appreciates the friendships he's made in his years selling toys to the Rochester community.
