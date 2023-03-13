Local student places 2nd in national essay competition

PRESTON, Minn. - A Fillmore Central High School student won second place in a national essay contest!
The annual VFW Voice of Democracy competition is for high school students to submit a written and spoken essay.
This was the first year high school junior Siri Corson submitted and essay, the theme: Why is the veteran important?
"I felt like I really had something to say," said Corson.
And she did.
She wrote about her own experience with the local VFW and stories she'd heard of her great-grandfather who is a World War II veteran.
"You never know where your words will take you - especially when you feel so inspired to write them," said Corson.
Her words took her to the regional level, the state level, and finally the national level.
Corson won first place in the state of Minnesota and second in the nation.
"I was just pins and needles sitting there with my other 52 competitors....I was in disbelief," said Corson. "I'm looking around thinking all these people have gone up...did they forget about me? Because I was not expecting it!"
She said the support from the local VFW, her community, and school was overwhelming in the best way.
Her classmates watched the live-stream of the ceremony on their way to play band at a basketball game.
"They just told me how they were just whooping and hollering as the places got higher and higher and it wasn't my name, it wasn't my name..." said Corson.
And then it was her name.
To make it even sweeter, Corson was awarded the $21,000 Charles Kuralt Memorial Scholarship!
"This is unbelievable," said Corson. "This is taking me further than I ever imagined it would have gone. It was a huge honor."
As for college plans - she doesn't plan to leave Minnesota any time soon. When it comes to the courses she'll take - she says all she knows is one thing for certain: "I just want to help others. That's the biggest thing....and this scholarship will help me get there and achieve the dreams I hope to complete."
The last few lines of Corson's essay truly encompass her story.
"Thank you. I want to say it to every veteran even though my voice is weak. I will shout it if I must. For now I only write, in hopes my voice will carry. Thank you."