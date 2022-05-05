Local resources to combat baby formula shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The FDA and the CDC began investigating complaints of infant illness caused by Abbott Nutrition's baby formula products in September.
Abbott Nutrition then issued a voluntary recall in February of some formula brands.
And now - months later - the recall and supply chain issues are making it so many areas are finding it difficult to find the formula they need.
The average cost of the most popular baby formula products is up as much as 18% over the last 12 months.
Stores have put limits on how many baby formula products people can buy at one time.
If you're struggling to find the formula your infant needs, check in with Olmsted County's Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.
WIC provides nutrition education, nutritious foods, breastfeeding support, and referrals to moms and families who need a little extra help in the community.
"We know the formula recall has impacted many families. I just encourage families to reach out to the WIC program to see if they qualify - and also for that assistance in locating that formula. That's what we are here for - to help families get the things that they need, and that includes the infant formula," said WIC's Wendy O'Leary.