Local homeless shelters prepare for winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several Rochester organizations are getting ready to bring in more homeless individuals as the temperatures begin to drop.
The Salvation Army, The LandingMN, and the Rochester Community Warming Center are working together to ensure that warm shelters are available around the clock for homeless community members.
The LandingMN is currently partnering with the Salvation Army to maintain a day center that is open from 8 am to 8 pm.
"During those hours, we have shelter from the brutal weather in Minnesota," said Holly Fifield, Co-founder and Treasurer at The LandingMN.
The Salvation Army has its own service center currently, however the LandingMN is constructing a new location near the Rochester Community Warming Center, which would occupy the former 3rd Avenue Pawn Shop.
The Rochester Community Center then serves as a night center, offering support to those that cannot seek warm, food, and safety during the long, dark hours of the winter nights between 8 pm and 8 am.
"So, between those two facilities, we have someplace 24 hours a day members of our community experiencing homelessness can find a place to be that is safe, warm, and where they can get the services that they need," Fifield said.
In fact, the new LandingMN day center will be only a hundred yards or so away from the Warming Center.
Mobile outreach units are also available to provide on-site care for those that are not able to access or chose not to use these shelters.