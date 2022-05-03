Local high school Triton provides students resources for Mental Health Awareness Month

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - May is mental health awareness month. Tuesday Triton High School hosted a first of its kind mental health fair for students.
The mental health focus is bigger this year as they feel the need is increasing. The fair brought in 23 organizations, from therapy agencies including Family Service Rochester and non-profits like The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. They also had a local clinic provide a yoga studio.
School counselor Christi Runnells says it is a stressful time for students as the school year winds down.
“Spring can be a time where suicides are more likely to happen, so it's important to focus on maintaining optimal mental health during this month as well.”
She says it's especially important to provide students an outlet like this.
“It’s a stressful time for students this month, with the end of school year coming up, it's fun to be able to offer them something interactive and something different, that hopefully was a fun experience,” she adds.
The mental health fair is Triton's biggest event so far but Runnels says they will do more mental health-related activities with students in their advisory periods throughout the month.
Students also attended a presentation from the National Alliance on Mental Health last week.