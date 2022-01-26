Local health experts on potential COVID-19 peaks

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Midday Today... .Cold temperatures and bitter cold wind chill values continue into midday today for northern Iowa. While winds are light, air temperatures have dropped below zero across the area with temperatures of 15 to 20 below zero continuing in parts of northern Iowa. Wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero, or colder, will persist through mid morning to midday today, the coldest values in northern and northeastern Iowa this morning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&