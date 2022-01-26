Local health experts on potential COVID-19 peaks

KIMT NEWS 3 - Distance learning, mask mandates, and COVID-19 cases rising - is there an end to the pandemic in sight?
As of this morning, there are over 200 confirmed new positive cases in Freeborn County and close to 1,300 in Olmsted County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The state is seeing almost 35,500 new cases.
But, the MDH has reported they are behind on processing cases, so these numbers could be even higher.
Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost said between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, the county reported 240 new cases.
"Our cases are extremely high. Probably close to the highest they've been in forever. I'm not sure we've ever had cases that are this high," said Yost.
Olmsted County Public Health reports that there has been around a 30 percent positivity rate for the past couple of weeks. Program Director Meaghan Sherden said this stagnant rate could mean that Olmsted County has hit its peak.
"We probably won't know if we're in the peak or have peaked until a week or two after we peak. With the data that we have now, the bright spot is we haven't seen a huge increase from the previous weeks. That may be an early indication, but given all the other factors, it's really hard to know," said Sherden.
These other factors include the MDH delay and at-home testing being at an all-time high - where those positive cases aren't reported.
Sherden and Yost both said we won't know for certain we've hit a peak until a couple of weeks after we hit it.