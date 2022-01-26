 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Midday Today...

.Cold temperatures and bitter cold wind chill values continue
into midday today for northern Iowa. While winds are light, air
temperatures have dropped below zero across the area with
temperatures of 15 to 20 below zero continuing in parts of
northern Iowa. Wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero, or
colder, will persist through mid morning to midday today, the
coldest values in northern and northeastern Iowa this morning.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Local health experts on potential COVID-19 peaks

  • 0

KIMT is checking in with Olmsted and Freeborn County health experts to see when there will likely be a peak in cases.

KIMT NEWS 3 - Distance learning, mask mandates, and COVID-19 cases rising - is there an end to the pandemic in sight?

As of this morning, there are over 200 confirmed new positive cases in Freeborn County and close to 1,300 in Olmsted County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state is seeing almost 35,500 new cases.

But, the MDH has reported they are behind on processing cases, so these numbers could be even higher.

Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost said between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, the county reported 240 new cases.

"Our cases are extremely high. Probably close to the highest they've been in forever. I'm not sure we've ever had cases that are this high," said Yost.

Olmsted County Public Health reports that there has been around a 30 percent positivity rate for the past couple of weeks. Program Director Meaghan Sherden said this stagnant rate could mean that Olmsted County has hit its peak.

"We probably won't know if we're in the peak or have peaked until a week or two after we peak. With the data that we have now, the bright spot is we haven't seen a huge increase from the previous weeks. That may be an early indication, but given all the other factors, it's really hard to know," said Sherden.

These other factors include the MDH delay and at-home testing being at an all-time high - where those positive cases aren't reported.

Sherden and Yost both said we won't know for certain we've hit a peak until a couple of weeks after we hit it.

Recommended for you