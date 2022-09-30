Local efforts to help Florida damage

MINNESOTA - Minnesota companies are lending a helping hand after Hurricane Ian made landfall this week in Florida as a strong category four hurricane.
Nearly 40 Minnesota line workers from 14 municipal utilities are heading to Florida to help with restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Two of those utility companies are Rochester Public Utilities and Austin Utilities.
RPU has sent four line workers, two mechanics, and two trucks - those workers should be arriving by midday Friday. Austin Utilities sent three line workers and two trucks.
Tony Benson with RPU said when it comes to power restoration its about safety - not speed.
The line workers will be working on back-lot lines - those get hit hard by trees coming down. They'll be resetting poles, restringing wire, and making sure service from the primary lines to the homes are back up and running. Basically, they are working on getting electricity back to the homes.
"Our linemen are very excited about doing it - I mean this is what they work for...to be able to serve the customer," said Austin Utilities General Manager Mark Nibaur. "It's just not in Austin, it's in Florida. I think the community supports that, too. There have been times over the past that I've heard from community members that support that and think it's great that we go down and extend our line crews and their skills and their talents."
For both utility companies, this isn't the first time they've sent mutual aid to other states - and to other areas in Minnesota.
"But we also do it here locally. Most of the time it's wind, high winds, straight line winds, tornadoes...we do go around our communities and municipals in Minnesota to help them as well. Not two weeks, maybe a couple days, but we do that as well," said Nibaur.
It's estimated the line workers could be in Florida for about two weeks.