Listos Preschool is settling into its new home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Listos Preschool and Childcare in Rochester is in a new location after a fire broke out at Peace United Church of Christ last month.
Local authorities have since determined that the cause of the fire was arson.
Listos moved to Mount Olive Lutheran Church after the fire and was able to move into this new space just 10 days after the fire happened.
For anyone, a fire that displaces you can be a hard transition.
But, when you step inside the preschool and hear the kids running around and laughing...it sounds like nothing can phase them.
Founder of the preschool Christina Valdez said without the church opening up their space to them, they would have had to close for about a year.
And in just a few days, more than 40 kids from the preschool will graduate. Which will represent more than just finishing school this year.
"Really these children and families and staff have gone through a lot - from COVID to fires to moving to everything," said Valdez. "So, it's nice to be able to have that time to come together and celebrate and look back at everything we have accomplished, in spite of everything."
Valdez said she's unsure of when they'll be able to move back into Peace United Church of Christ.
"It sounds like it will be about a year," said Valdez. "As we were now planning for next fall, rather than planning for being back there, we're planning on being here for the fall. So, setting up our class sizes so they fit these classrooms in this facility - rather than over there."
Listos is open all year long and in the summer it will go from three classrooms to two.
Summer classes will start after these kids graduate and Listos already has two fun trips planned for Red Barn Learning Farm and Oxbow Park!