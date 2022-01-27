Library partners with Family Service Rochester to add social worker

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been about two months since Family Resource Center and the Rochester Public Library have teamed up to hire an in-house social worker for the library.
GPS Social Worker Allison Carpenter works at the library 30 hours a week to provide guidance to resources such as housing, food, warm clothing, or treatment for chemical dependencies.
Carpenter says she knew access to these services was crucial, but did not fully realize how big a hub the library is for people who may need them.
"To have a social worker just embedded right in the library, also makes a lot of sense. Because as people are seeking services at the library and staying warm in this frigid cold weather, they can also access a social worker and I can be that person to help direct them to services," said Carpenter.
She says even if people do not seek access to these resources right away from her, she has been able to form trusting relationships with them so they feel comfortable if and when they need assistance.
"Find yourself in the shoes of somebody trying to navigate the social service system - it's confusing, it's overwhelming. If you layer on top other issues that people are experiencing just by nature of what they're seeking services for, you might just be likely to throw in the towel," said Carpenter.
Carpenter's office is located in the "Wellness Center" on the second floor in the library and is available for walk-ins or appointments.
Her hours are posted on her office door and she is also there for one night a week and one Saturday each month.