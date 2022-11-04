Leaf and pumpkin disposal after the spooky holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Halloween has come and past, which means a lot of us are left with fallen leaves and rotting or decaying pumpkins which were once those spooky Jack o Lanterns.
The Olmsted County Compost Site offers an environmental resource for people to get rid of those yard-waste items.
"The leaves have been falling so we do have a lot of folks dropping off those piles of leaves that they've been raking up," said Olmsted County Environmental Resources Communications Specialist Anthony Wittmer. "Pumpkins is another one people may not often think about but are definitely welcome at the Olmsted County Compost Site...that would be approved yard waste."
A reminder when composting those pumpkins turned Jack o Lanterns, to be sure to remove the candles and decorations from the pumpkins before you compost them or throw them out.
Right now is also a prime time of year for leaf-drop off.
The compost site's busy season goes from the last couple of weeks in October through the first couple weeks of November.
"Really what we want to do is provide an outlet to make use of those pumpkins, rather than just throwing them in the garbage," said Wittmer. "This would be an outlet for that material. And then we will let that decompose in our wind-rows and next spring or next summer - depending on how long the decomposition process takes - we'll have finished compost available for folks to pick up."
Those piles of compost will then be available to be picked up to be used as soil in garden beds and planters. Really a great way to reduce, reuse and recycle!
The Olmsted County Compost Site is open seven days a week during daylight hours all year around, free of charge.