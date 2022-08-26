Leading Med City women on "Women's Equality Day"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Back in 1973, Congress designated Aug. 26 as "Women's Equality Day."
This specific date was selected to commemorate the 1920 passing of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.
The observance of this day not only commemorates the women's right to vote, but also calls attention to women's continuous efforts toward equality.
Fast forward almost 50 years since Aug. 26 was chosen as "Women's Equality Day" and here we are. KIMT News 3 spoke to some prominent Med City women on what changes they have seen over the years, and what progress still needs to be made.
"I think if you look around right now in Olmsted County, Rochester, our cities...there is a phenomenal number of women who have been elected to office and who are running for office," said Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden. "Our county board has had women on the county board since the 1970s. "
Commissioner Kiscaden said about 18 percent of county commissioners across the state are women.
"We've come a long way as a community, but for many parts of our state, there is still opportunity for women to be in civic leadership," said Commissioner Kiscaden.
City Council President Brooke Carlson grew up in the Med City, and said over the last couple of years she has seen more and more women in leadership - but there is still progress to be made.
"We certainly have a long way to go when it comes to other groups within our community - whether that be Black and Indigenous People of Color, especially women of color, and also people who identify differently than male or female," said Carlson. "We've got a long way to go to make sure our representation is truly reflective of the community we are and the community we aspire to be."
Lt. Jennifer Hodgman joined the Rochester Police Department 18 years ago...
"When I started, I was one of 9 females and I was the only female assigned to my nightshift platoon," said Lt. Hodgman. "Today, we have approximately 12 females - which is a little bit less than 10 percent of our entire allotted staff."
She said
in the last five years, the department has seen an increase in females joining from school programs - but has had a challenge with retention when it comes to female officers.
"At the end of our shifts, and what we do is a majority of shift work, at the end of our shifts, we all go home," said Lt. Hodgman. "And we are significant others, we are parents, we are the ones responsible for answering that question of what's for supper mom?"
There was one challenge all three women have faced as a female in the workforce - the balance of work and life.
"There are also other types of barriers for women serving in really demanding roles - like access to childcare, access to transportation," said Carlson. "There are just a lot of systemic issues that potentially impact women or people who are parents in different ways than we've considered in the past."
But, they also all agreed that women building each other up and supporting one another can make the world of a difference.
"The dynamic has changed enormously and there are lots of opportunities for women," said Commissioner Kiscaden. "And what's exciting is that young women know it and they are looking for what the best path forward is - they're no longer feeling constrained by just a few choices."
In observance of "Women's Equality Day," the Freeborn County Historical Museum is offering a special self-guided tour Friday featuring women who played a significant role in forming the county. It's free for members and five dollars for non-members.