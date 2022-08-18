Latvia student brings education to you

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The nationwide teacher shortage continues to sweep through the nation.
According to the U.S. Labor of Statistics, there are nearly 300,000 fewer public school teachers since before the pandemic and over 70 percent of school districts lacking enough applicants to fill those open positions.
This summer, over 600 European students found their way to the states to try and help alleviate some of the classroom stress.
Atis Krebbs is from Latvia and is in Rochester this summer with Southwestern Advantage to sell educational materials to students and their families.
He's been doing it all from picture books for babies all the way up to books for high schoolers like prep books for the ACT and SAT, so the kids can get into the best colleges.
He said a lot of the families he's talked to have mentioned how much schooling has changed and is more difficult for them to help kids with.
So, these educational materials help students have a more fun at-home study guide before they head back to school.
Krebbs said he's found two main reasons families needs them - they make the education process easier for the parents it makes learning more fun for the students.
"When I talk with families, they say that school has changed," said Krebbs. "There are so many new things in school...so it's sometimes hard to help - it's hard. They help parents to help kids and also the kids become more independent...they can do everything by themselves. It's like study guides for school."
He said during his stay in Rochester, he has realized how caring the community is for one another - from people working in medicine to education.
"Education is so important to the families," said Krebbs. "It makes me appreciate all the opportunities they have in life. They say that family just wants the best for their kids. And it's an amazing feeling. If you can give the best to your kids, it's the best thing you can do in life. Thank you for the ability to see that here in Rochester."
Kerbbs is leaving Rochester in about three weeks and then he and other Latvia students are heading on a road trip around the states.