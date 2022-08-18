Last Thursdays Downtown of the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just like that...summer fun is coming to an end. Thursday marks the last Thursdays Downtown of the year.
All summer, people from the Med City have come together for live music, food trucks, games, and more.
Because of unknown weather, two more dates were added to Thursdays Downtown this year.
"This year we wanted to track the summer season when people had kids off from school and people had more time to gather with their friends," said Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Holly Masek. "We gave everyone until the end of August to let everyone do the back to school things and a lot of people have college help that go back to school as well. I think it worked really well. We'll probably do it this way again."
RDA expected to see big crowds by its First Street stage but were surprised to see a big turnout for the Peace Plaza stage as well!
The new "family nook" - which was made possible through a partnership with Mayo Clinic - brought in a lot of families.
RDA was also able to gauge more of the communities comfortability with COVID.
"What I think we've done at this point - this goes with our event and all events - people are navigating and choosing their own experience," said Masek. "They are feeling more comfortable outside but if they don't feel 100 percent comfortable outside we've tried to steer them towards the quieter times of day...2 - 4 p.m. And this is a medical community. You can come and wear a mask, you can't wear a mask. You can do whatever you need to do to feel comfortable and have the experience you want to have."
There will still be sidewalk sessions in Peace Plaza at lunch time through mid-September.
You can join in on all the last-day fun all day in downtown Rochester from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.