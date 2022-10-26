 Skip to main content
KIMT News 3 First at Four: DIY paper spiderweb decorations

KIMT News 3 - Are you still looking for Halloween decorations?

KIMT News 3 First at Four has a do-it-yourself option: Paper Spiderwebs.

During Wednesday's broadcast, we will be making this craft during commercial breaks and we want you to join us!

All you'll need is a piece of paper and a pair of scissors.

Step-by-step picture instructions can be found here: (Courtesy: "The Sunshine House")

Paper Spiderweb Instructions

Courtesy: "The Sunshine House"

If you would like a video to follow along you can click this link. (Courtesy: Moflakes)

Once your finished, you can share your creation on our KIMT News 3 Facebook page under the post that includes this article.

