KIMT News 3 First at Four: DIY paper snowflake decorations

KIMT News 3 - Are looking for a Christmas decoration craft to do with your family?
KIMT News 3 First at Four has a do-it-yourself option: Paper Snowflakes.
During Tuesday's newscast, we will be making this craft throughout the show and we want you to join us!
All you'll need is a piece of paper, a pair of scissors and a pencil.
Step-by-step picture instructions can be found here: (Courtesy: KinderArt)
If you would like a video to follow along you can click this link. (Courtesy: Crafty Daily)
Once you're finished, you can share your snowflake creation on our KIMT News 3 Facebook page under the post that includes this article.