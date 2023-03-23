KIMT celebrates National Puppy Day!

KIMT News 3 - It's National Puppy Day! And to celebrate, we're featuring some of you, our viewers', favorite pups!
Here is a look at the over 500 submissions we've received so far:
The holiday is celebrated every year on March 23.
According to nationaldaycalendar.com, author and animal behaviorist Colleen Paige, founded National Puppy Day in 2006.
Paige also founded National Dog Day (Aug. 26) and National Cat Day (Oct. 29).
And don't forget to submit a picture and name of the dog that brightens your days in the post above.