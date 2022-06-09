Kids safety ahead of the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In Minnesota, there are currently 179 missing persons, according to the National Missing an Unidentified Persons System.
And just over the past couple of weeks, there have been a few attempted child abductions right here in Olmsted County.
Now, the sheriff's office has some safety reminders for guardians.
Kids should use a buddy system when they're going out in public places and help keep each other accountable.
The sheriff's office reminds kids that adults don't need help from children and they don't want to be friends with kids.
"If there's someone that you don't know offering you something - that's usually not a good thing," said OCSO Deputy Chris Anderson. "It's unfortunate that that's where we're at in our society, but most of the time they're not out just looking for friends with children and they don't need your help."
If something doesn't feel right - leave the situation and tell an adult or call law enforcement to report it.
Parents or caregivers should have a plan for where their kids are going to be and set timeframes for when they need to be home.
"I think another thing that's huge is developing a relationship with their friends parents or caregivers so they can share information, their parents can keep an eye on your kids, you can keep an eye on their kids," said Anderson. "That community component is huge. Not everyone can keep an eye on their kids 100 percent of the time. But if you have a little but of social network, that can be really important."
Technology and location sharing apps can be helpful with knowing your kids whereabouts, but there is also a balance of privacy that should be taken into consideration.
If you're heading out to a park or fair, try taking a picture of your child before you leave the house so you have an exact description if they do go missing.