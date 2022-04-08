Keeping kids safe on and off line

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the VBI, there are an estimated 500,000 online predators active every day, and over 50 percent of the victims of online sexual exploitation are between the ages of 12 and 15.
April is "National Child Abuse Prevention Month," and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is sharing some ways you can protect your child.
Captain Schueller said more children now have access to social media and the internet - and at a younger age. He said predators know they have the advantage online with unmonitored children.
So, he's wanting parents to be alert of what their kids are accessing online.
"We really the parents are wise about monitoring the time that the kids are either allowed on social media or on the internet," said Capt. Schueller. "Frequently check where your child is visiting, as far as though those sites, monitor their activity on those sites. The computers have time where they're in the same room as the parents so they can monitor the usage and what type of activity their child is having online."
He said predators remain a constant fear, but the county has not seen a huge increase in cases.
"Some of it comes in through a child protection case, some of its reported by some family members - parents, guardians, grandma and grandpa, things like that," said Capt. Schueller.
The US Department of Justice recommends parents review social media sites and apps before use, adjusting privacy settings, and setting social media time limits for children.