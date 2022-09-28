Keep Jack Frost from nipping at your plants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's really come up a lot quicker than a lot of us expected...but that first frost of the season has come and passed. Now is the time to protect the ones we may love the most - our plants.
Sargent's Garden Center Manager Steve Burich recommends brining those plants - like annuals - in from the cold. He said you could also take a sheet and cover the flowers from the frost. But stay away from using plastic.
Some plants are able to withstand the cooler temperatures for a little while longer - like mums, kale, and asters. While others will need a little extra protection.
"If you have any tropicals outside or green plants outside, I really would take those in now," said Burich. "Those you really don't want going below 40 degrees or so for low temperatures."
He estimates that we have another couple of weeks to keep our plants outside.
If you're looking to spruce up inside your homes or apartments this winter, Burich recommends more green plants and some of the tropicals, like tropical habicsus, to add a little pop of color throughout the winter time.