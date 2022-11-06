Kasson FD responds to building fully engulfed in flames

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson Fire Department responded to a building fully engulfed in flames Sunday night.
According to the Kasson Police Department, at 7:31 p.m. Sunday the Kasson Fire Department responded to a fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway in SE Kasson where a building was fully engulfed in flames.
As of 9:15 p.m., fire personnel are still on scene and working to extinguish the flames. People are asked to avoid the area.
Dodge Center Fire, Dodge Center Ambulance, Mantorville Fire, Byron Fire, Kasson Police, Minnesota State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.
The State Fire Marshal Division will be investigating the cause and origin of the fire.