Jeremiah Program of Rochester comes together to keep things green along Douglas Trail

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was a day of spring cleaning in one Rochester neighborhood. Over a dozen Jeremiah Program volunteers partnered with Little Thistle Brewing to spruce things up from 19th St. to the Douglas Trail Saturday morning.
Community members and families picked up trash while Sargent's Landscape refreshed the scenery by laying down new mulch.
Ally Hantenebert, Jeremiah Program Executive Director says building strong partnerships was at the heart of the clean-up.
“I think it's just a sense of community, just being together, being able to do something for the betterment of something else. It was nice to be able to give people an opportunity to help us out and make sure the space looks nice,” she says.
“As well as giving people an opportunity to engage with Jeremiah in a positive way,” she adds.
“So being able to help them have opportunities to give back, our families love to engage in stuff like this. We really like to give them opportunities to give back to the community and be engaged as well,” says Hantenebert.
The Jeremiah Program invites the community to stop by Lemonade Day at its campus on June 11th.