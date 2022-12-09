Janky Gear helps skiiers gear up for winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Janky Gear is stocking up on winter clothes and outdoor equipment to cater to our local skiing culture.
It's a busy time for Janky Gear, a local consignment store that specializes in outdoors clothing and gear for every season.
Both seasoned veterans and prospective first-timers to skiing are preparing for the snow season.
At Janky Gear, you'll find everything from skis and boots, to snow pants and jackets.
Paige Jehnke, owner of Janky Gear, shared about what community members looking to hit the slopes can expect this time of year.
"We are getting a lot of people in here that are super excited about trying to ski, and they've never done it before," Jehnke said. "And, they're like what gear do I need?
Jehnke always recommends going to Welch Village, a local skiing area, and to rent skis, take lessons, and remember your ski size.
"It's so important to make sure your ski boots fit well and you have the right size gear," Jehnke said.
Janky Gear is accepting winter gear and welcomes consignors to contribute if interested.
